Activists in Ayodhya confined to their homes to stop them from submitting memo to UP CM
"We wanted to submit a memorandum to the chief minister to request him to appeal to the private school owners to waive fees for the lockdown period as the economic condition of all parents has worsened," Pandey said. "In Ayodhya, most of the parents of students in private schools belong to the business community involved in small trades, and the lockdown has dealt them a heavy blow," he added.PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:40 IST
Activists and leaders of parents' groups were confined to their homes in Ayodhya on Sunday morning, ahead of a planned visit by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to stop them from submitting a memorandum on school fees to him. Manish Pandey, Hindu Mahasabha district president, Nawab Singh, president of the district parents' committee, Dharam Sena president Santosh Dubey and local Congress leader Sharad Shukla were among those detained at their homes, Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaurasia told PTI.
The activists had planned to submit a memorandum to the chief minister, demanding that school fees for the lockdown period be waived. "We wanted to submit a memorandum to the chief minister to request him to appeal to the private school owners to waive fees for the lockdown period as the economic condition of all parents has worsened," Pandey said.
"In Ayodhya, most of the parents of students in private schools belong to the business community involved in small trades, and the lockdown has dealt them a heavy blow," he added. Adityanath's visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya was expected later in the day.
