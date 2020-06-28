As cases rise, Thane-Palghar officials mull stricter lockdown

Thane city reported 341 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the infection on Sunday, while Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivali witnessed 197 and 369 cases and four and six deaths respectively during the day, an official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 count increased by 314 while six people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.

With no let up in cases, Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said there was a chance of some areas of the city, the largest in the district, coming under stringent lockdown from July 1. He said modalities of the move were being discussed presently by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, District Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, and details of curbs areas will be announced soon.

In Navi Mumbai, civic chief AB Misal announced total lockdown in 12 containment areas in the city from Monday, during which house-to-house screening drives would be undertaken. Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryanvanshi on Sunday said the area may have as many as 20,000 COVID-19 cases by July 15 and arrangements have been made to face the situation.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde also declared some areas as containment zones and ordered lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials said. Earlier in the day, in a televised address, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said lockdown curbs would continue in the state after June 30 though some relaxations would be given gradually.