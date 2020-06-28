Woman beheaded in Assam
A 45-year-old woman was decapitated by unidentified persons who fled with the severed head in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Sunday. The woman was attacked at her residence in Sutarpara village under Kokrajhar police station on Saturday night. The police recovered the torso and started an investigation. Her husband was detained for interrogation, police said.PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:27 IST
