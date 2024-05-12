Musk sees fourth flight of SpaceX's Starship in 3-5 weeks
SpaceX's Starship rocket, a futuristic vehicle designed to eventually carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, will probably have its fourth flight in 3-5 weeks, the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.
"Objective is for the ship to get past max heating or at least further than last time," Musk said in response to a question about Starship. Earlier this year, SpaceX's Starship rocket
completed nearly an entire test flight through space on its third try getting farther than ever before, but disintegrated on its return to Earth.
