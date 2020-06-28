Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF jawan Shymal Kumar Dey performed

Wreath laying ceremony of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Shymal Kumar Dey who lost his life in a terrorists attack on a CRPF party in Anantnag on June 26, was performed at his native village in West Midnapore on Sunday.

"Shymal Kumar Dey martyred for the country and we are standing with his family at this tough time," said Pradeep Kumar Singh, Inspector General (IG), CRPF.

"We are saddened to lose our brave jawan. We will always be there to help his family," he added. (ANI)