Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns from All Party Hurriyat Conference

Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Geelani is understood to have realised his folly of supporting Pakistan and that they only pump in weapons and drugs.

"Looking at the current situation of All Party Hurriyat Conference, I announce my resignation from this forum. Units have been informed by a letter," he said. (ANI)