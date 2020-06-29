PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 83 45 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 13891 6232 180 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 182 60 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 7492 5088 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9506 7374 63 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 431 336 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2694 2062 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 83077 52607 2623 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1198 478 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 31397 22808 1809 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 13829 8917 223 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 920 536 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 7093 4316 94 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2364 1793 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 13190 7507 207 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 4189 2150 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 964 616 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 13186 10084 557 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 164626 86575 7429 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1185 455 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 50 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 151 61 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 434 168 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 6859 4946 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 648 252 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 5216 3526 133 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 17392 13326 402 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 88 49 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 86224 47749 1141 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 14419 5172 247 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1352 1079 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2823 2018 38 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 22828 15506 672 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 17283 11193 639 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 547264 325126 16570------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6224 4239 92 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 548318 and the death toll at 16475. The ministry said that 321723 people have so far recovered from the infection.