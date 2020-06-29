Left Menu
Mizo peace accord most successful one: CM

The Mizo peace accord was signed on June 30, 1986. The signatories were Laldenga, leader of MNF, R D Pradhan, Union Home Secretary, and Lalkhama, Mizoram Chief Secretary.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:26 IST
Mizoram chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday said the historic Mizo peace accord, which was signed in 1986 was one of the successful accords ever signed not only in the country but in the world. Greeting the people on the eve of the peace accord day, the former rebel leader turned politician said that the historic peace accord was signed "not up to the satisfaction of either the MNF or the Indian government." He said that it was the results of prayers by the people as well as NGO and churches.

"The peace accord was given unto the people by God for their own good. That's why we think the Mizoram got the peace accord as was endowed by God," he said. Zoramthanga said that the Mizo peace accord stood the test of time and ensured enduring peace in the state.

Citing that the historic accord put to an end two decades of insurgency and unrest in the state, Zoramthanga urged the people to cherish and safeguard it. Known as Remna Ni in local parlance, the anniversary of the signing of the historic Mizo peace accord between the central government and the erstwhile underground MNF, is celebrated on June 30.

This year, there will be no official function to mark the day because of the coronavirus induced lockdown, according to officials. The Mizo peace accord was signed on June 30, 1986.

The signatories were Laldenga, leader of MNF, R D Pradhan, Union Home Secretary, and Lalkhama, Mizoram Chief Secretary. Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987.

