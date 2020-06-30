Left Menu
Development News Edition

Squall hits parts of Delhi, light rains bring relief from sweltering heat

Earlier in the day, the mercury continued to hover near the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the city. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 40.7 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 00:10 IST
Squall hits parts of Delhi, light rains bring relief from sweltering heat

A squall barrelled through parts of the national capital as light rains brought relief from the stifling heat on Monday.  The weather department said winds gusting up to 68 kilometers per hour swept across the city, uprooting trees at some places. The capital recorded 3.2 mm rainfall in the evening.  Earlier in the day, the mercury continued to hover near the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in most parts of the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 40.7 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 41 per cent and 78 per cent.

The weather stations at Palam, Najafgarh, Ayanagar, and Pusa recorded the maximum temperature between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast light rains and partly cloudy skies over the next four to five days.  On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon in the national capital, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

However, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting service, the rains would remain subdued for now and dry weather would prevail for some days..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: CanSino's COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Some U.S. Sun Belt states backtrack after flouting pandemic guidelines

No distancing or masks recipe for disaster -top U.S. scientist New Yorks Cuomo says Trump push to reopen economy backfired Republican politicians change tune on face coveringsThe recent spike in U.S. coronavirus infections has been fueled...

NYC mayor seeks USD 1 billion police cut amid City Hall protest

The police budget in New York City would be slashed by USD 1 billion under a proposal announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio. With a defund the police sit-in protest continuing outside City Hall, de Blasio said the New York Police Departm...

Popular 'jatra' actor Tridib Ghosh dies at 68

A popular actor of Bengali folk theatre jatra, Tridib Ghosh, died of cardiac arrest at his residence here on Monday, his family said. He was 68. Ghosh is survived by his four brothers and three sisters. Having started his career in 19...

Kosovo president rejects war crimes accusations, will not quit for now

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Monday rejected an indictment for war crimes and crimes against humanity, and said he would not resign unless a judge confirmed that he would be put on trial. Last week, a special prosecutors office dealing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020