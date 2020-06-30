Two terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Anantnag
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Waghama area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-06-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 08:26 IST
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Waghama area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday. "Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Further details are awaited. Earlier on Monday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anantnag
- Jammu and Kashmir Police