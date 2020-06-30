Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam Sector of the Baramulla district. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place on Tuesday morning by firing mortars and other weapons.

"On 30 Jun 2020 in the morning hours, Pakistan started unprovoked ceasefire violence (CFV) along the LOC in Naugam Sector, Baramulla (J&K) by firing mortars and other weapons," tweeted the Chinar Corps, Indian Army. "A befitting response is being given," the tweet added. (ANI)