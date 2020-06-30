8 more COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

8 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagaland in the last 24 hours, according to the state's Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.

Out of the new cases, six cases are from Jakhama QC, one from Dimapur and one from the Mokokchung quarantine center.

The state's total tally stands at 460, including 292 active patients and 168 recoveries. There have been no fatalities in the state due to COVID-19.