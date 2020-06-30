Two policemen on patrol duty found dead in Haryana's Sonipat district

Two policemen, who were on patrol duty, were found dead in Haryana's Sonipat district on Tuesday, police said. Their bodies were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in the district, they said.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder were killed by unknown persons early in the morning, police said, adding that the policemen were on patrol duty. The police team, which reached the spot after receiving information, found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, they said.

Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, a police official in Sonipat said. He said that it is possible that the policemen were attacked when they came across some people who were roaming during curfew hours and questioned them. Night curfew is in force for the past several weeks in Haryana as part of guidelines of the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The case is being investigated from all angles," the official said.