Elderly man shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr

An elderly man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Singh, was killed on Monday night at his automobile workshop on Gulaothi-Sikandrabad road, they said.

The next morning Singh’s son found the body in a pit near the workshop, police said. A pair of blood-stained slippers and a cartridge was also found near the body, they said.

Singh’s relative said he did not have enmity with anyone. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and an investigation is underway, Sikandrabad Circle Officer Gopal Choudhary said.