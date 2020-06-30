Left Menu
Banks sanction loans worth over Rs. 1 lakh crore under ECLGS as of June 26

PSBs have sanctioned loans of Rs 57,525.47 crore whereas Private Sector Banks have sanctioned loans of Rs 44,335.52 crore under ECLGS.

Updated: 30-06-2020 18:06 IST
This would help more than 30 lakh units of MSMEs & other businesses restart their businesses to post the lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Under the 100 % Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) backed by a Government guarantee, Banks from Public & Private Sectors have sanctioned loans worth over Rs. 1 lakh crore as of June 26, 2020, of which more than Rs 45,000 crore has already been disbursed. This would help more than 30 lakh units of MSMEs & other businesses restart their businesses to post the lockdown.

As part of the Aatmanirbhar package Government had announced its plans for Rs. 3 lakh Crore as additional credit to MSMEs and small businesses. Such enterprises were to be eligible to receive upto 20% of their existing borrowing as additional loans at interest rates which were capped.

(With Inputs from PIB)

