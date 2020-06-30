Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:52 p.m.

An 80-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in HP, pushing the state's toll to nine. PM Narendra Modi announces free ration for 80 cr people for five more months till November end. 5:48 p.m.

Goats and sheep are quarantined after shepherd contracts COVID-19 at a village in Karnataka's Tumakuru. 5:22 p.m.

The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 23.4 percent in May due to the lockdown, official data says. 5:17 p.m.

One more person dies of COVID-19 in Assam as 41 fresh cases are reported. 5:00 p.m.

Women's Indian Open golf is canceled due to COVID-19 4:31 p.m. Commuter woes continue in Kolkata as several private buses stay off roads.

West Bengal realtors see a gradual recovery in sales and have launched an online campaign to woo investors. 4:20 p.m.

Kerala startup launches a video conferencing platform 'Fokuz'. Lockdown will be implemented in a stricter manner in Nashik with a "curfew-like situation" between 7 pm and 5 am, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says.

ASHA workers played a critical role in COVID-19 management in UP, tracking 30.43 lakh migrant returnees, Union Health Ministry says. 4:00 p.m.

Six Pakistan cricket players who were earlier found to be COVID-19 positive, test negative for the disease for the second time in three days, making them eligible to join the squad in England. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is nearing 60 percent, Union Health Ministry says.

3:54 p.m. COVID-19 vaccination must be affordable and universal, PM Narendra Modi says.

Sikh gurdwaras in Maharashtra's Nanded are no longer part of containment zones. 3:43 p.m.

Vistara announces a 5-20 percent pay cut for 40 percent of its employees till December. 3:32 p.m.

Video on dumping of COVID-19 victims' bodies in Karnataka triggers outrage. 2:58 p.m.

As many as 29 more BSF jawans test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha. A wedding ceremony in rural Patna has set off the biggest COVID-19 infection chain in Bihar, officials say.

2:53 p.m. Philips introduces mobile ICUs for India.

Odisha allows the counter sale of liquor from Wednesday. 2:45 p.m.

One more patient succumbed to COVID-19 at the IGGMC hospital in Puducherry, and 31 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of the infected to 721. 2:33 p.m.

As many as 43 special flights carrying nearly 9,000 foreigners have so far left from Goa to various international destinations during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials say. Singapore reports 246 new COVID-19 cases with most of them being foreign workers.

2:30 p.m. Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the collector of Maharashtra's Palghar district announces a complete lockdown in Jawhar town till July 8.

2:23 p.m. UP CM Adityanath directs officials to study Centre's guidelines for 'Unlock 2' beginning July 1, and make arrangements accordingly.

2:18 p.m. Johnson & Johnson is preparing the ground for the entry of a vaccine against COVID-19 and is expanding its manufacturing capacity to supply more than one billion doses through 2021. 2:05 p.m.

Homegrown textiles and apparels major Raymond expect to reap the benefits of likely low imports from China in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:53 p.m.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal says Rs 933 crore has been provided to 28,000 MSME units in the state. 1:39 p.m.

HIV drug combo found to have no benefit for hospitalized COVID-19 patients in UK trials. 1:33 p.m.

NICED official tests are positive for COVID-19. Private medical colleges in Bengaluru have agreed to allot 50 percent beds for COVID-19 treatment.

1:21 p.m. Pakistan reports 2,846 more COVID-19 cases and 118 new deaths from the disease.

1:13 p.m. Rajasthan records 4 more COVID-19 fatalities and 94 new cases.

1:08 p.m. The historic Jama Masjid will reopen for congregational prayers (namaz) from July 4, Shahi Imam of the mosque Syed Ahmed Bukhari says.

1:03 p.m. COVID-19 death toll rises to 25 in Odisha.

1:00 p.m. Twelfth coronavirus-linked fatality reported in Jammu as toll rises to 96 in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

12:43 p.m. Some members of superstar Aamir Khan's staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

11:32 a.m. South African cricketers return to training amid the COVID-19 pandemic after getting approval from the country's sports ministry.

10:59 a.m. West Bengal is considering the introduction of the chapter on coronavirus in the school curriculum.

10:57 a.m. BMC asks private hospitals to keep staff on campus to check virus spread.

10:40 a.m. Extensive testing was undertaken in Goa CM Pramod Sawant's constituency to contain COVID-19.

10:24 a.m. With 18,522 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a single day, India's case count reached 5,66,840, while the death toll rose to 16,893, Union Health Ministry says.