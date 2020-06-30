64K fresh cases added to city's COVID-19 tally in June

Over 64,000 fresh cases were added to the national capital's COVID-19 tally in June, while 47,489 patients recovered from the infection during this month, according to Delhi government's health department data. The current coronavirus count of the city stands at 85,161, which is highest among cities in the country. Among states and Union Territories, Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra.

It has 26,246 active cases, while the death toll stands at 2,680. Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the coronavirus figures are likely to touch the one-lakh mark by June 30 and the city will see 5.5 lakh cases by July 31. As the numbers witnessed a sharp ascend, Delhi has significantly ramped up testing, mostly after the Rapid Antigen methodology was permitted. Delhi recorded its first coronavirus case on March 1. It took nearly 41 days for the city to breach the 1,000-mark while on May 18, Delhi's coronavirus tally crossed the 10,000-mark. According to the health bulletin issued on June 1, Delhi had 20,834 cases. Until then the spike in the cases was in the range of 1000s. However, with the daily coronavirus cases clocking over 2,000 a day, the number doubled to 41,182 on June 14, in a span of just 14 days.

The coronavirus figures rose sharply to 80,188 on June 27. Between June 13 to 27, there were seven days on which over 3,000 cases was reported. The silver lining during this period was the sharp recovery of patients. June saw recovery of nearly 47,357 cases -- of which over 40,000 were from June 15 to 29. The coronavirus recovery rate in the national capital reached 66.03 per cent on June 29 as against the national rate of 60 per cent, according to official figures. At a time when Delhi eclipsed Mumbai's COVID-19 tally, the national capital's recovery rate also gradually increased. On June 19, Delhi's recovery rate was 44.37 per cent while it climbed to 55.14 per cent the next day.

Since then, the recovery rate has been on an upward spiral even on days when the case tally breached the 3,000-mark.