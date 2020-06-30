Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:44 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 97 45 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 14595 6511 187 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 187 61 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 7836 5333 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 9744 7544 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 440 364 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2858 2250 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 85161 56235 2680 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 1315 596 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 32446 23670 1848 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 14548 9972 236 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 954 575 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 7497 4722 101 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2490 1884 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 15242 7918 246 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 4441 2304 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 973 648 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 13593 10395 572 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 174761 90911 7855 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 1234 553 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 50 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 151 122 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 459 168 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 7065 4946 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 714 272 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 5568 3867 144 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 18014 13908 413 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 88 50 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 90167 50074 1201 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 16339 7294 260 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1386 1085 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2831 2111 39 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 23492 16084 697 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 18559 12130 668 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 575295 344644 17337------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 15671 10058 444 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 566840 and the death toll at 16893. The ministry said that 334822 people have so far recovered from the infection.

