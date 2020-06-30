BSF rescues Bangladeshi boy from traffickers

The BSF south Bengal frontier has rescued a 17-year-old Bangladeshi boy from the clutches of human traffickers from inside a goods train at Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas, official of the force said. The incident took place on Monday evening when Border Security Force (BSF) troops from the 179th battalion were carrying out routine check of the train that had returned from Bangladesh to the zero point near the integrated check post at Petrapole, a senior BSF officer said.

The boy is a resident of Jessore district of Bangladesh and was brought by a tout to Benapole across the border with the promise of a job in a house at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas. He has been handed over to the railway police at Bongaon for further investigation, the official said.

Indian Railways is operating freight and parcel trains to Bangladesh despite the coronavirus pandemic..