8 more test COVID-19 positive in Nagaland; tally rises to 459

Eight more people, including six Army personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, raising the states coronavirus count to 459, Health Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Six Army men from the Jakhama Military Quarantine Centre in Kohima district were detected with the infection, while the two other cases were reported from Dimapur and Mokokchung districts, he said.

The state now has 291 active cases, while 168 patients have recovered from the disease, the minister said. All the active cases are asymptomatic, sources in the Health Department said.

Mokokchung reported its first COVID-19 case, a woman who recently returned from Delhi, Deputy Commissioner Limawabang Jamir said. Three of the states 11 districts - Longleng, Kiphire and Wokha - do not have any COVID-19 case till date.

Districts with high incidents of coronavirus infection include Dimapur (184), Kohima (118) and Peren (89)..