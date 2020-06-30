2 killed, 2 injured as vehicle rams into people outside Rohini temple

A speeding car rammed into bystanders outside a temple in Rohini in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring two children, police said. The accident happened in Rohini Sector 16-17, they said.

"Harish (40), a resident of Rohini Sector-26 and Vimla (35), a resident of Rohini Sector-25, were declared brought dead at Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. Anshu (5) and Suraj (11), both residents of Rohini Sector-25, are being treated at the hospital. The vehicle occupants fled from the spot leaving the car behind but the car was found to be registered in the name of Rahul Sharma, a resident of Budh Vihar, Mishra said.

A case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered and two persons have been apprehended, police added. Further investigation is underway, they added..