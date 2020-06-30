Two held with ganja in Ghaziabad

Two people were held in a drug case by the Loni police here on Tuesday, an official said

A bag containing 48.2-kg ganja was also recovered from them. SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said the accused have been identified as Adil and Sazid. They were travelling on a car when intercepted by police. Upon interrogation, the duo told police that they used to purchase ganja from one Salim and his accomplice. They used to sell it with the help of a drug dealer, Pappu

The SSP said they have been arrested under the NDPS Act while their accomplices will be nabbed soon.