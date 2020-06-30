All Common Entrance Tests postponed in Telangana

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Telangana government has postponed all Common Entrance Tests, including POLYCET and LPCET, scheduled to be held in Telangana over the course of July.

UVSN Murthy, Secretary, State Board of Technical Education on Tuesday informed that the POLYCET - 2020 scheduled on July 1, 2020, LPCET - 2020 scheduled on July 5, 2020, TWSH exams scheduled on July 4, 11 and 12 and diploma supplementary and regular exams scheduled from July 2, 2020 to July 31 are hereby postponed.

"The next date of exams will be announced later," the order read. (ANI)