Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRPF says terrorists killed civilian in J-K's Sopore

Terrorists hiding in a mosque killed an "old man" during the attack on security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the CRPF said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:53 IST
CRPF says terrorists killed civilian in J-K's Sopore

Terrorists hiding in a mosque killed an "old man" during the attack on security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the CRPF said on Wednesday. A jawan of the force and the civilian were killed in the attack at Model Town Chowk in Sopore.

The paramilitary force, in a statement issued in Delhi, said the violent incident began when its troops started getting down from their bus at the location to "occupy their respective spots of deployment." "Militants hiding in the attic of a nearby mosque started firing indiscriminately on the troops resulting in injuries to four CRPF personnel," it said. "A civilian vehicle which was coming from Sopore and going towards Kupwara was caught in the firing range of terrorists.

"An old man who was driving the vehicle stopped the car and got down from vehicle to move away for safe spot but got killed by terrorists firing," the force said. Later, it said, a young boy was rescued by security forces personnel who had taken positions nearby.

A photo of a young boy sitting on a man's body, his white shirt soaked with blood, was widely circulated on social media stating it to be from the attack spot in Sopore. The Jammu-Kashmir Police later shared the picture of the boy being carried by a security personnel on its official Twitter handle, saying it "rescued a three-year-old boy from getting hit by bullets during terrorist attack in Sopore." CRPF head constable Deep Chand Verma was killed in the gunbattle, while constables Bhoya Rajesh, Deepak Patil and Nilesh Chawde are injured and admitted to a hospital, the force said.  The troops were from the G company of CRPF's 179th battalion.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria: Government commits to lift 100mln people out of poverty, says Buhari

Nigerias President, Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of his government to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within the next 10 years, according to a news report by Okay.NgBuhari said this on Tuesday in a video message ...

India to ban Chinese cos from highway projects, says Gadkari

India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China. Gadakri also said the government will ensure ...

Indonesian province declares state of emergency over forest fires

Indonesias third-largest province declared a state of emergency from Wednesday after identifying more than 700 fires, as the Southeast Asian nation braces for its annual fire season. The declaration comes as Indonesia scales back protection...

China orders some American media outlets to give details on staff, after US move

China has asked four U.S. media organisations to submit details about their operations in the country, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday in what it described as retaliation for U.S. measures against Chinese media outlets.The Associated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020