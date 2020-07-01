723 departures, arrivals on Day 37 of domestic flight resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

There have been 723 departures and the same number of arrivals on day 37 since the domestic air travel was resumed, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday. "Domestic operations on June 30, 2020, Day 37 till 23:59 hours. Departures 723, 62,393 passengers handled. Arrivals 723, 61,721 passengers handled. Total movements 1,446 with 1,24,114 passenger footfalls at airports. The total number of flyers 62,393," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25. (ANI)