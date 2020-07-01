FIR against husband after woman found dead in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) The body of a woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room here on Wednesday after which a case was registered against seven people, including her husband, for allegedly killing her over demands of dowry, police said. Ankita, 25, was found hanging in her room in Kasidaha village in Gopiganj area, circle officer Kalu Singh said.

She married Brijesh Tiwari six months ago, Singh said. Police said the woman's husband and his family members used to beat her for dowry.

An FIR has been registered against seven people, including her husband and father-in-law, police said, adding that they all are absconding. A probe is on in the matter, the police added.