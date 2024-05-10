Left Menu

Everton Survives Relegation After Withdrawing Points Deduction Appeal

Everton has dropped an appeal against a two-point reduction for breaching the Premier Leagues spending rules, having successfully staved off the threat of relegation. But, Sean Dyches team secured another year in the top-flight thanks to three straight wins last month, including against archrival Liverpool.

Updated: 10-05-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:07 IST
Everton has dropped an appeal against a two-point reduction for breaching the Premier League's spending rules, having successfully staved off the threat of relegation. The club said Friday it will not proceed with a scheduled hearing to contest the punishment handed down by an independent regulatory commission last month.

Everton said it ''will conclude the 2023-24 Premier League season with the two-point deduction remaining in place." The relegation-threatened club was docked two points last week for overspending in three years up to the end of the 2022-23 season.

It was a second deduction this season, with Everton having already had six points removed — reduced from 10 following an appeal — for breaching spending limits from 2019-20 to the 2021-22 season.

The deductions had put Everton in danger of relegation. But, Sean Dyche's team secured another year in the top-flight thanks to three straight wins last month, including against archrival Liverpool. The team is in 15th place with two games remaining, 11 points above the relegation zone.

