Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nine linked to Khalistani groups designated as terrorists

They have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilising the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan movement, it said. "Reinforcing Modi government's commitment to strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, Union Home Ministry under leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah today declared the nine individuals as designated terrorists under provisions of UAPA Act," the home ministry statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:36 IST
Nine linked to Khalistani groups designated as terrorists
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday declared nine individuals linked to separatist Khalistani organisations, including four based in Pakistan, as designated terrorists under provisions of the UAPA Act. According to a Home Ministry statement, the individuals include Wadhawa Singh Babbar, chief of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI); Lakhbir Singh, who heads International Sikh Youth Federation; Ranjeet Singh, chief of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZB) and Paramjit Singh, who leads Khalistan Commando Force.

All these four are Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. The others are: Germany-based key members of terrorist organisation KZB Bhupinder Singh Bhinda and Gurmeet Singh Bagga; Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, US-based key member of unlawful association Sikh for Justice, Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada based Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force and the UK-based Paramjit Singh of BKI.

The home ministry said these individuals are operating from Pakistan and other foreign soil and involved in various acts of terrorism. They have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilising the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan movement, it said.

"Reinforcing Modi government's commitment to strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, Union Home Ministry under leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah today declared the nine individuals as designated terrorists under provisions of UAPA Act," the home ministry statement said. The ministry said under the strong and iron-willed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in August 2019, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist.

Prior to this amendment, only organisations could be designated as terrorist organisations. By invoking this amended provision, in September 2019, the central government designated four individuals as terrorists -- Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafeez Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim.

The home minister, during the debate in Parliament last year on the amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, had strongly expressed the Modi government's commitment to firmly fight the menace of terrorism and had unequivocally reaffirmed the nation's resolve on this matter, the statement said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Experts suggest treating asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic COVID patients in home isolation

Experts have suggested that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had convened ...

Sustainable heating systems can reduce CO2 emissions in Indian Himalayan region considerably: study

The use of sustainable heating systems can reduce carbon emissions in the Indian Himalayan region by 30 per cent in the next 10 years, a new study has said while noting that burning of wood by local population to fight cold conditions is ad...

Def Min Rajnath Singh, army chief scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday to take stock of Indias military preparedness in the wake of a bitter border standoff with the Chinese troops in the region, government sources said. To be accompanied by...

COVID-19 wards at two govt hospitals in Ahmedabad to be shut

Following a drop in new cases of coronavirus in Ahmedabad city, the authorities have decided to shutdown COVID-19 wards created at two Gujarat government- run medical facilities located adjacent to the Civil Hospital here. When cases were o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020