UP: SHO indulges in lewd act before woman, her daughter; arrested

Police here have arrested a station house officer (SHO) who allegedly masturbated before a woman and her daughter when they went to him to lodge a complaint, officials said on Wednesday. Deoria Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said Bhishm Pal Singh was absconding from Tuesday, but was arrested Wednesday evening by a Special Operations Group (SOG) team.

The Bhatni Police Station SHO was caught masturbating in his office on June 22 when the woman and her daughter visited him with a complaint related to a land dispute, police said. Earlier in the day, Mishra had said, “Inspector Bhishm Pal Singh has been absconding since Tuesday. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared for his arrest." He said the SHO was already suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in another case related to his posting at Salempur, and was attached to the police line. Though the SP did not elaborate the case the SHO was suspended in, he said the latest complaint had not surfaced when he was suspended on June 26.

A video of the SHO's vulgar act, recorded by the girl, went viral on Tuesday, leading to demand of strong action against him. An FIR was registered against the police inspector at the same police station after the video surfaced. He has been booked under the charges of voyeurism, outraging the modesty of a woman, and public servant disobeying law, the SP said. "Singh indulged in vulgar acts while talking about the land dispute. The woman’s daughter made a video and showed it to other members of her family," the complaint filed against him said.