Nagpur: Sena leader booked for property grabbing, cheating

Three cases have been registered against the chief of the Shiv Sena's Nagpur city unit for allegedly grabbing property and defrauding three people of lakhs of rupees, police said on Wednesday. Offences were registered against Mangesh Shyamraoji Kadao at Ambazari, Hudkeshwar and Sakkardara police stations on Tuesday, an official said.

Kadao allegedly grabbed a property belonging to Vikram Madhukar Labhe (47) at Bharat Nagar and demanded Rs 1.50 crore from him to return its possession, a release from the Nagpur city police said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the Sena leader at Ambazari police station, it was stated.

According to the release, the Hudkeshwar and Sakkardara police have also registered cases against Kadao for allegedly duping two persons of lakhs of rupees in property deals. No arrests have been made so far and further probe is underway in all three cases, a senior official of the Nagpur police said.