J-K Lieutenant Governor calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Wednesday, senior government officials said The officials said that the Lieutenant Governor is understood to have briefed the minister about the current situation in the region. However, no official statement was issued by the government on the meeting.
The officials said that the Lieutenant Governor is understood to have briefed the minister about the current situation in the region. However, no official statement was issued by the government on the meeting. The security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations in Kashmir during the last few weeks.