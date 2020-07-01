Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM urges Centre to revoke orders asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate govt accommodation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the orders directing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi. The Punjab chief minister said the central government should reinstate Priyanka Gandhi’s SPG cover and restore her accommodation in view of the threat perception which she continues to have as a member of the Gandhi family.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 21:22 IST
Punjab CM urges Centre to revoke orders asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate govt accommodation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the orders directing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi. Taking exception to the Centre's order, Singh urged the government to withdraw the same in the interest of Gandhi's security and safety. The Centre on Wednesday asked the Congress leader to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month following withdrawal of her SPG protection. According to an order issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Gandhi was asked to vacate her bungalow on or before August 1 failing which "it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules". The Punjab chief minister said the central government should reinstate Priyanka Gandhi's SPG cover and restore her accommodation in view of the threat perception which she continues to have as a member of the Gandhi family. "Political considerations and differences cannot and should not be allowed to come in the way of ensuring foolproof security and safety of any person, especially when that person belongs to a family that had lost two members to terror attacks," he said in a statement here. "Given this background, the safety of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi remains a matter of concern for the entire nation…," he said. Singh said neither the withdrawal of Priyanka Gandhi's SPG cover nor the cancellation of her government accommodation was "justifiable" in the circumstances.

Any compromise on Priyanka Gandhi's safety could be construed as a "political witch-hunt", especially when these orders have come at a time when she has been strongly and unrelentingly criticising the handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Uttar Pradesh, especially the prime minister's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, he warned. All people, irrespective of their ideology, have the right to criticise and demand explanations from the government in a democracy, Singh said, adding it is even more applicable to politicians. The senior Congress leader also noted that despite the continued political attacks on his government by the opposition Akali leadership, he has personally ensured that the Badal family's safety is not put at stake at any cost. Not only had he offered SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal continued use of a government house in the state, but his government had also complimented the central security of the former chief minister with a huge posse of Punjab Police personnel, he observed. "Bullet proof land cruisers and vehicles for Badal's security had been arranged by the government and would continue to be provided, irrespective of the differences between the ruling Congress and the SAD in Punjab," the chief minister added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing asks some U.S. media to submit information about their China operations

Chinas foreign ministry said on Wednesday that the Chinese government has asked some U.S. media outlets present in the country to submit information about their China operations.Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian named the Associated Press, Nat...

BJP asks Mamata to reconsider metro services resumption proposal

The West Bengal unit of the BJP asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday to reconsider her proposal for resumption of metro rail services in the metropolis, terming it a disastrous proposition as it might endanger the lives of comm...

Mumbai adds 1,511 new COVID-19 cases; 75 more patients die

Mumbais COVID-19 tally rose to 78,708 on Wednesday with the addition of 1,511 new cases, while the death of 75 more patients took the toll to 4,629, the city civic body said. This was after a gap of 20 days that the city had recorded more t...

Motor racing-Abt back in Formula E with NIO after being sacked by Audi

Daniel Abt will return to the all-electric Formula E series with the NIO 333 team for the final six races of the season in Berlin after being sacked by Audi in May for an esports controversy. The 27-year-old German lost his real world drive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020