Shah reviews COVID-19 situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials of their ministries, officials said. So far 5,85,493 people have been infected by coronavirus which so far has claimed 17,400 lives across the country.

Shah reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country. It was a routine meeting, a home ministry official said. Apart from Vardhan, others who attended the meeting included top officials of the health and home ministries, the official said.

India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to health ministry data. This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date. The number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

"Thus, around 59.43 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.