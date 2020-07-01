2 killed in road accident in Delhi

Two persons were killed, while two children got injured in a road accident in Delhi's Rohini area on Tuesday. On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station at 6.40 pm regarding the incident at Sector-16,17 Rohini Dividing road, near Hanuman Mandir.

On enquiry, it revealed that a car was found overridden and reported five people injured in the accident. Senior officers also reached on the spot. All the injured persons were shifted to BSA Hospital and further course of action was taken and an FIR was registered under the relevant sections. It was further revealed during the investigation that the car was registered in the name of Tarun Chauhan, who was also driving the car. Four other people who were of same age group were reportedly sitting in the car. Tarun has been arrested and legal action against the other co-passengers is also taken.

Two persons were declared dead in the accident, while two children got seriously injured and are under treatment in hospital. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)