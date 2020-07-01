Left Menu
Development News Edition

R'than govt to engage 'swasthya mitras' to spread awareness on COVID-19: Gehlot

During a review meeting held through a video conference, the chief minister said the government had conducted a massive awareness campaign in villages and now it will engage 'swasthya mitras' for this purpose, according to an official statement. Gehlot said his government's objective is to bring down the mortality rate due to coronavirus to negligible.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:32 IST
R'than govt to engage 'swasthya mitras' to spread awareness on COVID-19: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said his government will engage 'swasthya mitras' to spread awareness about COVID-19 in all villages of the state. During a review meeting held through a video conference, the chief minister said the government had conducted a massive awareness campaign in villages and now it will engage 'swasthya mitras' for this purpose, according to an official statement.

Gehlot said his government's objective is to bring down the mortality rate due to coronavirus to negligible. "Deaths from coronavirus should be negligible in Rajasthan," the chief minister said.

He said the state government will engage 'swasthya mitras' in every village who will play an important role in spreading awareness about the ways to prevent COVID-19 infection, the statement said. Expressing concern on the rising number of coronavirus cases, the chief minister said people will have to strictly follow preventive measures such as wearing masks, frequent hand washing, not spitting in public places and maintaining social distancing.

Gehlot said despite an increase in the number of active cases in the past a few days, the death rate in the state was lower than the national average. During the video conference, Health minister Raghu Sharma said the work of door-to-door survey will be taken forward in the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown.

He said Rajasthan is the first state to conduct a comprehensive campaign for public awareness, which started across the state from June 21. Chief Secretary DB Gupta informed that a strategy for random testing is being chalked out in the districts where migrant workers have come in large numbers.

State ministers, district collectors and other officials also attended the CM's video conference, the statement said. Earlier, in another video conference, the chief minister said the state government is working on strengthening medical and health infrastructure during the pandemic. He said the state stands on top in the management of coronavirus and it is doing better than other state on parameters like recovery rate and sample testing. Gehlot said that the state's priority now is to bring economic activities back on track.

Gehlot also inaugurated buildings of medical institutions. Foundation stones of various other projects related to the medical sector were also laid..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

U.K. regulators take aim at Apple's search engine deal with Google

The payments by Alphabet Incs Google to Apple Inc to be the default search engine on Apples Safari web browser create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for Googles rivals in the search engine market, the UK markets regulator said...

Trump backs work incentives as part of next stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he supports another coronavirus stimulus bill but wants it to include incentives for Americans to go back to work, setting up a clash with Democrats in Congress over jobless benefits.Trump said ...

Report: NBA 'bubble' cost over $150M

The cost of restarting the NBA season in a campus environment in an attempt to ensure safety is over 150 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of governors opted for the bubble site of Walt Disne...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Factory data, vaccine bets power stocks higher; U.S. dollar dips

Stocks across the globe rose on Wednesday following a string of data pointing to a recovery in manufacturing and on bets for a COVID-19 vaccine, while the risk-on mood pushed the U.S. dollar lower.Germanys manufacturing sector contracted at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020