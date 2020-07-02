Fire at Ghaziabad's packaging factory, no casualties reported
A fire broke out at a packaging factory in Sahibabad industrial area site 4 in the early hours of Thursday.ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 04:06 IST
A fire broke out at a packaging factory in Sahibabad industrial area site 4 in the early hours of Thursday. The fire broke out in cardboard boxes kept at a factory.
There were no casualties or injuries reported during the incident. Eight fire tenders reached the spot.
The fire fighting operation is underway. (ANI)