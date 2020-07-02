3 bodies recovered from tracks at Delhi's Mandawali railway station

Three bodies were recovered from the tracks at Mandawali railway station in east Delhi early on Thursday morning. A child was found alive besides the bodies on the track, with some injury marks, and was shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital for treatment.

The decrease has been identified as Kiran and her two children who live in a nearby railway colony. The police said, prima facie, it seems a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)