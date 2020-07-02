Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to launch 17-day plantation campaign from July 10

In the "Guarantee Card" released before the assembly elections, the AAP government had promised to plant 2 crore plants, trees and shrubs in the city in the next five years. Rai said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will participate in the campaign at ITO Nursery on July 13.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:06 IST
Delhi govt to launch 17-day plantation campaign from July 10

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the city government will launch a 17-day plantation campaign from July 10 to reduce pollution in the national capital. Thirty-one lakh plants, trees, and shrubs will be planted under the campaign "Plant Trees, Save Environment" which will be launched from National Highway 20 near ITO.  The plantation drive is expected to increase the city's green cover from 325 square kilometres at present to 350 sq km by 2021, which will help reduce air pollution, Rai said during a virtual press conference.

Shrubs will be planted along the roads to reduce dust pollution, the minister said. "The Centre has set a target of planting 15 lakh plants, trees and shrubs in Delhi. Our target is more than double of that," he said.  As many as 29.37 lakh plants, trees and shrubs were planted in Delhi in 2019 against the target of 24.18 lakh.   In the "Guarantee Card" released before the assembly elections, the AAP government had promised to plant 2 crore plants, trees and shrubs in the city in the next five years.

Rai said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will participate in the campaign at ITO Nursery on July 13.  Ministers Kailash Gehlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Hussain and Satyendar Jain as well as Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel will also participate in it on July 15, July 17, July 20, July 22 and July 24, respectively.  All 70 MLAs in Delhi will conclude the plantation drive in their areas on July 26, the minister said. Rai said the government will get an audit conducted by Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, to ascertain the survival rate of the plants.  The Delhi forest department had earlier got an audit conducted by the Agricultural Finance Corporation for the plantation drive carried out during 2013 to 2015.  The FRI audit will be for 2016, 2017, and 2018, according to the department.

It will help ascertain which varieties of plants, trees and shrubs have the best survival rate in Delhi and which regions in the city are best suited for their growth, it said.   The audit, which is expected to start in October, will take around four months. The report can be expected by February next year. PTI GVS TDS TDS.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Younis once held a knife to my throat when I offered him advice: Flower

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has claimed that ex-skipper Younis Khan had once held a knife to his throat when he tried to offer him some advice. Asked about the tricky characters that he has had to coach in his career, the 49-...

Couple among three electrocuted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Three persons, including a couple, died allegedly of electrocution in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district while they were working near a tube well, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at Veeramdevra village in Pokaran area of the distr...

Providing food, clothing, education, financial assistance to orphans: AAP govt to HC

The AAP government on Thursday told the Delhi High Court it was providing food, clothing, medical care, education and financial assistance under various schemes to orphans in the national capital. The Delhi government said it was also provi...

Maha: Four die of suffocation in newly constructed well

A father-son duo and two other persons died of suffocation after inhaling some harmful gas in a newly constructed well in Maharashtras Gondia district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Kanhartola village in Amgaon tehsil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020