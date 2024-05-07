Left Menu

Two Poll Workers in Karnataka Die of Heart Attacks

Two government officials died during election duty in Karnataka: a headmaster in Mudhol and an agriculture officer in Bidar. Both died of heart attacks. The incidents occurred during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, which is being held on Tuesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:35 IST
Two government servants on Lok Sabha poll duty died in Karnataka following heart attacks, sources in the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The sources identified the deceased as 48-year-old Govindappa Siddapura, headmaster of a government school, who breathed his last in Bagalkote district's Mudhol town on Monday. Assistant Agriculture Officer Anand Telang (32) died at Kudumbal in Bidar district, they said.

Voting for the second phase of elections in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state is being held on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

