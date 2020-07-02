Tripura to distribute vitamin-C enriched fruits among people to boost immunity

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the state government will start free distribution of vitamin-C enriched fruits among people in urban areas from Saturday to boost their immunities to fight the coronavirus infection. The government has already allocated Rs 1 crore for the 'Mukhya Mantri Corona Pratirodhak Abhiyan'.

"The state government will start distributing vitamin-C enriched fruits especially pineapple and lemon from July 4. "These fruits have been bought directly from the farmers so that they could also get benefits. The scheme will be monitored by the National Urban Livelihood Mission at the grassroots," Deb said in a Facebook post.

The fruits will be distributed by urban local bodies throughout the state every Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm. Tripura produces 1.28 lakh tonnes of pineapples annually.

The queen variety of pineapple is the state fruit and exported to Dubai, Bangladesh and many other countries. "The state horticulture department has given a list of pineapple and lemon growing places and names of farmers to the authorities concerned so that they could buy and supply these fruits," an official said.