Over Rs 24,500 crores distributed to MIFs, RRBs under special liquidity facility by NABARD: Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that over Rs 24,500 crores have been distributed to Corporate Banks, Regional Rural Banks and Micro Finance Institutions under special liquidity facility by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:42 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that over Rs 24,500 crores have been distributed to Corporate Banks, Regional Rural Banks and Micro Finance Institutions under special liquidity facility by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). "A big liquidity relief to small and marginal labourers and a stride towards making farmers Atmanirbhar where around Rs 24586.87 crore has been disbursed to cooperative banks, Regional Rural Banks and MFI under Rs 30000 crore special liquidity facility by NABARD as on 30 June," tweeted the Union Minister.

Out of the total, Rs 16297.87 crores have been distributed to cooperative banks across 23 states and Rs 6,679 crores across 20 states to Regional rural banks. Also, Rs 1,610 crores have been disbursed to 14 MFIs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in June said that India will turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, become self-reliant and reduce its dependence on imports. (ANI)

