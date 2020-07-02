Left Menu
Two elephants found dead in Coimbatore, one due to gun

Two elephants were found dead in this district, one due to gun shot wounds at Kandiyur and the other following ill-health while the carcass of another jumbo was found in nearby Nilgiris, forest department officials said on Thursday.

Two elephants were found dead in this district, one due to gun shot wounds at Kandiyur and the other following ill-health while the carcass of another jumbo was found in nearby Nilgiris, forest department officials said on Thursday. Two people have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the Kandiyur case, they said.

The 25-year-old female elephant was found dead, bleeding from the left ear at Kandiyur in Mettupalayam, about 45 km from here, department sources said. Veterinarian Dr Sukumar, who performed the autopsy, said there was a bullet injury on the left ear which led to the bleeding, even as the elephant fell on its right side Forest officials were also informed about the death of another female elephant at Sirumugai, some 20 km away.

The 20-year old elephant was said to be suffering from ill-health. Meanwhile, carcass of a male elephant was found in a private bamboo resort around Masinaguri in Nilgiris district.

According to officials, the death appears to be due to electrocution as the elephant might have tried to pull bamboo shoots and might have touched a live wire or fence. The tusks are intact, they said.

