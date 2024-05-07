Visitors welcome decision on e-pass for Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, say it will help reduce traffic in summer season

With the directions concerning e-pass coming into force from today for vehicles entering the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal hill stations in Tamil Nadu, visitors said the decision will help regulate traffic and reduce pollution during the summer season. While some visitors expressed a lack of awareness about the decision, they said the procedure to obtain an e-pass is simple.

Arun, a visitor from Kerala, said they decided to visit Kodaikanal as the weather is getting hot back home. "We were facing heat conditions in Kerala and Kodaikanal is the best place to go on a trip with friends in summer. Since we were unaware of the mandatory e-pass and its procedure, we are waiting for the pass. We are confident of getting it and are happy to visit Kodaikanal," Arun told ANI.

Prakash, who also came to visit Kodaikanal, said the process of getting an e-pass is very simple. He hailed the decision to introduce e-passes. "It is essential to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles. The e-pass will help regulate traffic," he said.

Thirumalai, who came to Kodaikanal with his family to spend summer vacation, also said that e-pass will help reduce peak-time traffic. Madras High Court earlier this month asked the Tamil Nadu government to introduce a mandatory e-pass from May 7 to June 30 for all vehicles entering the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal hill stations to safeguard the ecosystem of the place and manage the tourist influx during the peak season.

Following the orders of the court, the district administration of Kodaikanal and Nilgiris announced the implementation of e-passes for outsiders visiting the district. The e-pass requirements are simple and need details such as phone number, e-mail, address, vehicle details and stay details on the software created by the district administration. (ANI)

