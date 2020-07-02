Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRS affiliated unit on day long strike to protest coal mine privatisation

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) on Thursday begun a day-long strike in protest against the Central Government's decision to privatise coal mines.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:44 IST
TRS affiliated unit on day long strike to protest coal mine privatisation
TRS affiliated TGBKS on Thursday begun a day-long strike to protest against the Central Government's decision to privatise coal mines. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) on Thursday begun a day-long strike in protest against the Central Government's decision to privatise coal mines. The district leaders of TBGKS asked people to participate in the strike called by national-level unions of the coal miners against the central government for its decision to privatise 42 coal mines across the country.

Former President of TBGKS Kalvakuntla Kavitha strongly opposed the Centre's decision to privatise Singareni Collieries, which is one of the profit-making public sector undertakings. "Today across the nation, thousands of coal mine workers are on strike demanding the central government to roll back the decision to auction coal blocks to private companies," said Kavitha in a tweet.

"TRS party-affiliated TBGKS is also on strike today. We demand Prime Minister of India to roll back the decision," she added. Earlier, coal mine workers affiliated to TBGKS staged protests in all the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the state, against the central government's decision called by Kavitha.

During the protest, TBGKS President Raji Reddy, TRSKV President Ram Babu Yadav and members of TBGKS protested in front of the SCCL office at Lakdikapul. They were seen holding placards, which read "We oppose Singareni Privatisation - TRSKV" and burnt an effigy of the central government. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

China urges India to 'correct discriminatory practices' against its firms after ban on Chinese apps

Days after India banned 59 Chinese apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Beijing on Thursday urged New Delhi to immediately correct its discriminatory practices against Chines...

Plea in SC seeks waiver or maximum relief in school fee for period of COVID-19 lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the states to take a decision regarding waiver or providing uniform maximum relief in school fee for the period of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown in the ...

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia report

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to avoid disclosing to a Democratic-led congressional panel grand jury materials related to former Special Counsel Robert Muellers report docu...

Liquidity is not a problem, says UCO Bank chief

City-based UCO Bank said on Thursday that the liquidity in the economy is not a problem and all announcements made by the RBI and the government to tide over the present COVID-19 crisis are being implemented by the lender. The bank has also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020