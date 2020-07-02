HM Amit Shah emphasises on more Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19; early hospitalisation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised on carrying out more COVID-19 test using Rapid Antigen Kits, and suggested that focus should be on reducing mortality rate by ensuring early hospitalisation of patients. The suggestions were made at a high-level meeting chaired by Shah and attended by the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi -- Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arvind Kejriwal, respectively -- and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, besides others.

"HM Shri @AmitShah emphasised on, 1. Adoption of more testing using Rapid Antigen Test Kits to help reduce infection transmission rate. These kits can be provided by GoI to UP and Haryana. 2. Focus on early hospitalization to reduce mortality rates. 3. Extensive use of Aarogya Setu & Itihaas App to help mapping of COVID in NCR," a home ministry spokesperson tweeted. "4. UP & Haryana can avail AIIMS-Telemedicine consultation through which patients will get advice from experts. 5. Small hospitals in both states can take guidance from AIIMS thru Tele-videography," the spokesperson said in another tweet.