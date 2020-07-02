Left Menu
Development News Edition

Movable assets of anti-CAA protesters who damaged public property to be auctioned: Official

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said movable assets of Maahenoor Choudhary and Dharamveer Singh, who are accused of damaging properties during the anti-CAA protests, will be put up for auction on July 16. On Tuesday, a garment and a junk store in Hasanganj area were attached.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:17 IST
Movable assets of anti-CAA protesters who damaged public property to be auctioned: Official

The district administration here will auction this month movable properties of two men accused of vandalism during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in last December, an official said on Thursday. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said movable assets of Maahenoor Choudhary and Dharamveer Singh, who are accused of damaging properties during the anti-CAA protests, will be put up for auction on July 16.

On Tuesday, a garment and a junk store in Hasanganj area were attached. Choudhary owned the junk store while Singh was the assistant manager in the garment store.

The attachments were done under the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private property ordinance-2020 on orders passed by Additional District Magistrate (Tans Gomti) Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, a district administration official had said on Wednesday. The protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent in the city on December 19, 2019. The district administration assessed loss of crores to public property in the arsoning and brick batting.

The administration had sent recovery notices worth about Rs 1.55 crore to over 50 people for the damages allegedly done by them during the protests. In March, the district administration displayed on hoarding the photographs and addresses of protesters, including Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS SR Darapuri and activist Mohammad Shoaib.

After the spread of coronavirus and a suggestion from the Allahabad High Court, the Lucknow administration on March 20 had stopped all coercive actions such as the attachment of properties and arresting the protesters to recover the damages..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Dhanvantri theme planned for 'Khairatabad Ganesh'

The organisers of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Khairatabad here, famous for erecting towering idols every year, have proposed to scale down the height to 27 feet and will do away with gathering of devotees in view of the coronavirus ...

Cong leaders slam Anupam Kher for quoting Sikh guru's words to 'describe' BJP's Patra

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday slammed actor Anupam Kher, accusing him of using sacred words of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh to describe BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Kher had tweeted Sa...

Delhi's COVID-19 cases cross 92K mark, plasma bank becomes operational

A plasma bank for treating COVID-19 was made operational on Thursday in Delhi which saw the total number of cases crossing 92,000 even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps to help mapping...

Canara Bank 'cheated' of Rs 174,89 Cr: CBI searches premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd in Amritsar

The CBI carried out searches on Thursday at the premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Limited and its directors, booked for allegedly cheating the Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 174.89 crore, officials saidThe searches took place at the premises o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020