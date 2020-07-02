COVID-19 claims 16 more lives in Bengal; 649 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 699 in West Bengal after 16 more people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, while 649 fresh cases pushed the state's coronavirus tally to 19,819, a health department bulletin said

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 6,000-mark to reach 6,083, it added

Since Wednesday evening, 509 people have recovered from the disease in the state, the bulletin said.