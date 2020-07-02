Left Menu
Development News Edition

4,343 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu

A total of 4,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 98,392 in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:30 IST
4,343 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 4,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 98,392 in the state. "57 deaths and 4343 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 98,392," the state health department stated.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that There is no community transmission in the state. "I would like to answer the Opposition leader MK Stalin's question. There is no community transmission in the state, if it happens it will be announced by the Indian Council of Medical Research," he said.

On June 15, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin slammed the Tamil Nadu government and said that the 'misreporting of COVID-19 deaths can no longer be called a mere error'. "Such attempts to suppress information and avoid transparency by elected officials can no longer be termed as a mere error," said Stalin while speaking to reporters here.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 16,514 COVID-19 cases including, 8,198 active cases, 8,063 discharged and 253 deaths as of Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden: Iran to compensate Ukraine plane crash victims

Iran has agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran in January, Swedens foreign minister said on Thursday. We have signed an agreement of mutua...

Abu Dhabi's Etihad auditing Pakistan-issued pilot licences amid concerns

Etihad Airways is auditing its pilots with Pakistan-issued licenses, the Abu Dhabi airline said on Thursday. Last month, Pakistan grounded 262 pilots amid suspicions they cheated on their examinations to operate aircraft, and the United Ara...

Indian Army kills two Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory fire along LoC in J-K Poonch

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a retaliatory fire on Thursday after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.In strong retaliation to Pakistan Army cease-...

Over 4.75 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over 4.75 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. The Vande Bharat Mission enter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020