12 Army men test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim
Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said that these 12 Army men, said to br primary contacts of their 40 year-old colleague who had tested positive on June 23, were tested for COVID-19 and their results have come positive. These 12 army men as well as their 40 year-old colleague have been shifted to the Army hospital at Bagdogra, Bhutia said. He said 53 patients have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals so far.PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:56 IST
Twelve Army personnel in Sikkim have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 101, a top official of the Health department said on Thursday. Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said that these 12 Army men, said to br primary contacts of their 40 year-old colleague who had tested positive on June 23, were tested for COVID-19 and their results have come positive.
These 12 army men as well as their 40 year-old colleague have been shifted to the Army hospital at Bagdogra, Bhutia said. He said 53 patients have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals so far.
