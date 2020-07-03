CBI registers case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd on complaint of Canara Bank
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd for causing an alleged loss of Rs 174.89 crore (approximately) to the Canara Bank Chandigarh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 00:24 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd for causing an alleged loss of Rs 174.89 crore (approximately) to the Canara Bank Chandigarh.
CBI said that case is registered against Directors based at Amritsar, other unknown persons and bank officials for causing the alleged loss to the bank. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- Canara Bank
- Central Bureau of Investigation
- Chandigarh
- Amritsar
ALSO READ
CBI arrests 3 Delhi Police personnel for taking bribe
Another accused deposes before CBI court in Babri case
CBI books agro company directors for over Rs 398 crore bank fraud
Arrange for video conferencing to record statements of 9 Babri accused: CBI court tells NIC
AIADMK seeks CBI probe into violation of excise rules